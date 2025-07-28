Ad
HomeUK Showbiz

Latest Posts

PICS: Jack P. Shepherd marries longtime love Hanni Treweek in fairytale ceremony

Jack P. Shepherd and Hanni Treweek | Credit: Lucy Henzell Photography
Leah Brooks
Leah Brooks
Leah Brooks
Leah Brooks

Coronation Street star Jack P. Shepherd has discovered love off-screen with someone from behind the scenes.

The actor, who has played the character of David Platt on the popular soap for 25 years, married his partner Hanni Treweek in a beautiful ceremony at Manchester Cathedral on Saturday.

The couple, who first met while Hanni was working as a scriptwriter and researcher on the show, both looked stunning as they celebrated their special day.

Hanni stunned in an elegant off-the-shoulder gown with lace sleeves, a fitted bodice and a flowing train.

She topped it off with a classic veil.

Jack, looking sharp in a white tux, made a Bond-style entrance in a red Mustang.

Tina O’Brien and Lucy Fallon | INSTAGRAM
Lucy Fallon (L), Tina O’Brien (M) and Julia Goulding (R) | INSTAGRAM

The guest list was packed with Coronation Street stars, including Tina O’Brien (Sarah Platt), who wowed in a flowing blue ruffled dress.

Joining her was Lucy Fallon (Bethany Platt), who stood out in a bold butter-yellow button-down dress with statement sleeves and a flared hem.

Julia Goulding, who plays Jack’s on-screen wife Shona, was also there, along with Colson Smith (Craig Tinker) and Ben Price (Nick Tilsley).

Venue of Jack and Hanni’s wedding | INSTAGRAM

Jack and Hanni’s wedding venue was nothing short of breathtaking, with sky-high ceilings and beautiful floral arrangements on every table.

The lighting also seemed to make the venue warm-toned spotlights surrounding the tables and projectors displaying intricate designs on the ceiling.

Ad
Leah Brooks
Leah Brooks

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Irish Showbiz

us showbiz

uk showbiz

Latest News

@goss.ie
161.0k Followers
Follow

Contact us

Call to action

Interested in advertising with Goss Meda? Email our Sales Team below for our advertising rates.

EMAIL