PICS: Jack P. Shepherd marries longtime love Hanni Treweek in fairytale ceremony

Coronation Street star Jack P. Shepherd has discovered love off-screen with someone from behind the scenes.

The actor, who has played the character of David Platt on the popular soap for 25 years, married his partner Hanni Treweek in a beautiful ceremony at Manchester Cathedral on Saturday.

The couple, who first met while Hanni was working as a scriptwriter and researcher on the show, both looked stunning as they celebrated their special day.

Hanni stunned in an elegant off-the-shoulder gown with lace sleeves, a fitted bodice and a flowing train.

She topped it off with a classic veil.

Jack, looking sharp in a white tux, made a Bond-style entrance in a red Mustang.

The guest list was packed with Coronation Street stars, including Tina O’Brien (Sarah Platt), who wowed in a flowing blue ruffled dress.

Joining her was Lucy Fallon (Bethany Platt), who stood out in a bold butter-yellow button-down dress with statement sleeves and a flared hem.

Julia Goulding, who plays Jack’s on-screen wife Shona, was also there, along with Colson Smith (Craig Tinker) and Ben Price (Nick Tilsley).

Jack and Hanni’s wedding venue was nothing short of breathtaking, with sky-high ceilings and beautiful floral arrangements on every table.

The lighting also seemed to make the venue warm-toned spotlights surrounding the tables and projectors displaying intricate designs on the ceiling.