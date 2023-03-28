Phillip Schofield temporarily replaced on This Morning amid brother’s sex abuse trial

Phillip Schofield has temporarily been replaced on This Morning by Alison Hammond amid his brother’s ongoing sex abuse trial.

Timothy Schofield is on trial after being accused of sexually abusing a schoolboy, and allegedly confessing to Phillip.

The 54-year-old reportedly had an “obsessive sexual interest” in a teenager and confided in the This Morning presenter about it.

Phillip Schofield’s younger brother Timothy Schofield, 54, has been charged with 11 counts of sexual offences against a schoolboy. https://t.co/hPpN4GLvVY — Maizy Daizy 🌼 (@MaizyDaizyZzzz) March 28, 2023

Timothy faces 11 charges of sexual offences committed against the teenager over a period of three years from October 2016.

The 54-year-old denies all the charges against him.

The court heard that when he told Phillip about his relations with the boy, the presenter responded: “What did you say?”

When Timothy described the “time” he and the boy allegedly had together, the 60-year-old said: “What the hell is [that]?”

Phillip Schofield’s brother Timothy ‘sexually abused a boy’, court hears https://t.co/qjya5yqv3W — YorkshireLive (@yorkshirelive) March 28, 2023

Phillip allegedly told his brother it “should never happen again”, and later gave a statement to police, which forms part of the case against Timothy.

Opening the case, prosecutor Robert Shellard said: “This is a case about the obsessive sexual interest of Timothy Schofield in [his alleged victim] and the subsequent sexual abuse of that teenage boy.”

The jury heard that the abuse progressed from October 2016 until August 2021, when the alleged victim confronted Timothy and said “things” need to stop.

The court heard that the following month the 54-year-old contacted his older brother.

Mr Shellard said: “On the 12th of September 2021 he phoned his brother Phillip saying that his head was in a mess and could he come and see him.”

“The defendant is seven years younger than Phillip and they had not been particularly close growing up, however in December 2019 the defendant told his brother he was gay.”

“According to Phillip, the defendant travelled up that day and he was extremely agitated. His brother described him as very angry and distressed.”

“The defendant also told his brother that he was impotent. The defendant then said his brother would hate him for what he was about to say, but Phillip said that he wouldn’t. Then the defendant said… that last year [he and the boy] had watched porn and w***** together.”

The brother of presenter Phillip Schofield (far left) Timothy Schofield (right) 54, is charged with 11 counts of sexual offences against a boy over three years from October 2016 at Exeter Crown Court. https://t.co/kfHJxhMEGp — News Pug (@news_pug) March 27, 2023

“Phillip Schofield then said, ‘What did you just say?’ and the defendant repeated it was last year and just once. Phillip said it should never happen again.”

The court was told that Timothy had a special name for the “time” he spent with the boy,” and when he told Phillip, he responded: “What the hell is [that]?” and was “shocked”.

Mr Shellard said the 54-year-old “left for home” and “it was not spoken of again”.

The alleged victim is said to have started counselling in November 2021, and the therapist alerted the police of the abuse claims; Timothy was arrested days later.

Timothy Schofield denies all chargeshttps://t.co/AoDmqE4hDf — Metro Entertainment (@Metro_Ents) March 27, 2023

Judge Mrs Justice Johannah Cutts told the jury to ignore any distractions stemming from Phillip’s fame, saying: “His brother is Phillip Schofield, and he happens to be the well-known television personality. I say ‘happens to be’ as that fact has no relevance at all in this case.”

“The fact that he is the defendant’s brother changes nothing in this trial, the defendant will be tried in the same fair way as every other defendant.”

In a police interview played in court, the alleged victim said: “It was horrible, like truly,” adding that Timothy bought a projector to watch pornography together.

Some adult film included “violent” acts and animals, the court heard.

Phillip Schofield’s younger brother sexually abused a teenage boy over three years, a court has heard. Timothy Schofield, 54, a civilian police worker is standing trial at Exeter Crown Court, accused of 11 charges of abusing a child https://t.co/SJF7uwtWQz — Marmite Marmz 💙 (@marmitemarmz) March 27, 2023

The alleged victim said he realised Timothy “had this whole fantasy to be sexually active with me” and accused him of developing the “scheme” over a number of years.

The teenager claims he was afraid to go to the police because the “evil and vile” 54-year-old had a “terrible temper” and that he was “very scared of the repercussions”.

When police arrested Timothy in December 2021, they raided his home, seizing electronic devices which showed browsing history for “young teen box set” and “gay teen porn torrents”.

The 54-year-old also had “a number of images” of “teenage boys in sexualised poses”, the court was told.