Phillip Schofield struggles to contain his laughter after Clodagh McKenna makes cheeky innuendo on This Morning

Phillip Schofield struggled to contain his laughter after Clodagh McKenna made a cheeky innuendo during a particularly wild episode of This Morning today.

The laughter began when the Irish chef asked the TV presenter whether he prefers to put cream on “top or bottom” of the jam on his scones.

Clodagh said: “Are you on top or are you on bottom?”

The question sparked an amusing response from Phillip and his co-host Rochelle Humes.

Phillip jokingly replied: “Cream definitely on top!” as the crew members could be heard laughing in the background.

The laughter continued later in the episode, when Alice Beer appeared on the show with her dog Stanley for the “saving money on your pet” segment.

During the segment, Stanley decided to lift up his leg and lick his private parts, which prompted Rochelle to say: “Sorry, I’m distracted by what’s happening next to me. Sorry! He was just having a real wash and I was trying to block it out.”

Phillip on the other hand shouted at the producers to take the camera off Stanley, to save his “dignity”.

Phillip said: “Cut off Stanley! Just for his dignity! Please! What are you thinking?! Stop it.”

Rochelle added: “He’s got the leg up as well, he’s just poised to go again!”

The 60-year-old presenter then took the joke too far when he decided to say: “Let’s face it, if we could, we all would.”

Clearly in shock, Rochelle fired back: “Would we?!”

Phillip replied: “Well, I don’t know. If you’re watching the telly and you’ve got nothing else to do,” before Rochelle responded, “What you do at home is up to you.”