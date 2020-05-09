The presenter has spoken out

Phillip Schofield responds to reports he’s moved out of family home

Phillip Schofield has denied reports that he’s moved out of his family home.

Last month, it was widely reported that the 58-year-old had moved into his own apartment in London – months after he publicly came out as gay.

However, the This Morning host banished those rumours when he shared snaps from his family home in Oxfordshire on Friday night.

The presenter posted pictures with his wife Steph and their two children all dressed up for a murder mystery night.

After reading reports about him moving into his own flat, one follower questioned why he was allowed to see family during the coronavirus lockdown.

They commented: “So you moved out but you’re allowed to visit your family? But I can’t go and visit my children and grandchildren. Just the rich and famous that are allowed, good to know.”

Phil was quick to respond, and seemed to confirm he hasn’t moved out at all.

He replied: “Where did you get that I’d moved out….. oh yeah, the papers 😂👍🏽.”

