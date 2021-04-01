Home UK Showbiz Phillip Schofield receives birthday surprise from This Morning team

Phillip Schofield receives birthday surprise from This Morning team

The popular presenter was treated by his colleagues on his 59th Birthday

By
Grace Flannery
-
SHARE

Phillip Schofield has received a Birthday surprise from the This Morning team.

The popular presenter turned 59 today, and was treated by his colleagues on his special day.

Taking to his Instagram Stories, the father-of-two shared a snap of balloons and banners as he entered the ITV Studios.

Phillip captioned the snap: “I love these people 🥰 thank you @thismorning”

The star then enjoyed a “birthday brekkie”, a socially distanced Buck’s Fizz cheers, and a delicious looking cake made by his co-host Holly Willoughby’s children.

Sharing a sweet snap of the birthday boy with his cake, Holly wrote: “Happy birthday to this gorgeous human…”

“Love you to bits @schofe forever my partner in laughter…. 💖”

Phillip has been married to his wife Stephanie Lowe since 1993, and came out as gay last February.

The couple share two daughters – Ruby and Molly.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby)

 

Ad

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR