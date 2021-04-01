The popular presenter was treated by his colleagues on his 59th Birthday

Phillip Schofield receives birthday surprise from This Morning team

Phillip Schofield has received a Birthday surprise from the This Morning team.

The popular presenter turned 59 today, and was treated by his colleagues on his special day.

Taking to his Instagram Stories, the father-of-two shared a snap of balloons and banners as he entered the ITV Studios.

Phillip captioned the snap: “I love these people 🥰 thank you @thismorning”

The star then enjoyed a “birthday brekkie”, a socially distanced Buck’s Fizz cheers, and a delicious looking cake made by his co-host Holly Willoughby’s children.

Sharing a sweet snap of the birthday boy with his cake, Holly wrote: “Happy birthday to this gorgeous human…”

“Love you to bits @schofe forever my partner in laughter…. 💖”

Phillip has been married to his wife Stephanie Lowe since 1993, and came out as gay last February.

The couple share two daughters – Ruby and Molly.

