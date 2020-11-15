Phillip Schofield opens up about his marriage – after coming out as gay

The presenter and his wife Steph have been married for 27 years

Phillip Schofield opens up about his marriage – after coming out as...

Phillip Schofield has opened up about his marriage, after coming out as gay.

Back in February, the 58-year-old publicly came out as gay by releasing an emotional statement on social media – with the support of his wife Steph and their two daughters.

The presenter and his wife have been married for 27 years, with Phillip admitting their relationship is a “work in progress”.

In an interview with BBC Radio 5 Live, he said: “We love each other massively. We are a loving family, that hasn’t changed… it’s us four but different.”

“We are a work in progress,” he admitted, “I’ve been very honest about all of this and there’s no question, we have to pick our way through this daily as a family.

“And that’s what we are doing. We are making our way through very unusual and unexpected waters.

“I am still a work in progress,” Phillip added, “I still have to come to terms with my life and with me.”