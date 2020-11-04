Phillip Schofield breaks down in tears in emotional chat about his late father

Phillip Schofield breaks down in tears in emotional chat about his late...

Phillip Schofield has broken down in tears in an emotional discussion about his late father.

The popular presenter’s father Brian sadly passed away back in 2008, without knowing his son’s inner turmoil as he struggled with his sexuality.

Phillip bravely came out as gay earlier this year, and opened up about his decision to do so on Chris Evan’s How to Wow podcast.

Chris asked the 58-year-old: “What do you think your dad would advise you to do now?”, to which Phillip responded through tears: “That’s like a grenade going off in my head.”

“When I went down to Cornwall when I told my mum, I said, ‘What do you think dad would have said? Would he still be proud?'”

“Thankfully she said: ‘Yes… he’ll think you’re brave and he will always be proud of you.’ So that is good.”

Phillip described his father as “one of the kindest, sweetest, most lovely people ever”.