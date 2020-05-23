Phillip Schofield admits ‘talking’ saved his life – after coming out as gay back in February

The TV presenter publicly came out as gay back in February

Phillip Schofield has revealed “talking” saved his life, after coming out as gay earlier this year.

The 58-year-old made the confession as he shared the fundraising efforts of Alison Watson, who tragically lost her son Morgan to suicide on May 17.

Posting a link to Alison’s fundraising page on Twitter, Phillip wrote: “Another heartbreaking story. There is strength in talking.”

“Please don’t try to fight your head on your own. Talking saved me #bekind #talk.”

On her JustGiving page, Alison revealed her hopes to raise much needed funds for mental health charity Guernsey Mind.

She wrote: “We are heartbroken at his loss and have started this fundraising page in the small hope that we can prevent others suffering as we are losing someone they love as we love Morgan so much.

“Our hearts are breaking. Talking to whoever is so important for everyone, especially young men.”

Phil’s post comes just months after he publicly came out as gay back in February, with the support of his wife Steph, and their daughters Molly, 26, and Ruby, 24.

