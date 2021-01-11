Peter Andre shares health update as he battles Covid-19

The singer revealed he was struggling with fatigue and pain

Peter Andre has shared an update on his health amid his battle with the coronavirus.

Last week, reports emerged that the singer had contracted the deadly virus, but he had yet to confirm his diagnosis until now.

The 47-year-old uploaded a vlog to his YouTube channel over the weekend, where he documented his journey to the positive diagnosis.

Prior to getting his results back, Peter admitted he was in “absolute agony”.

Sharing an update later on in the video, he explained: “So the results have come through and I have tested positive.

“So I am actually quite surprised because I didn’t think I had all the symptoms, I didn’t have the temperature but it just goes to show that it could be anything.

“But like I said I’m incredibly grateful that it hopefully doesn’t get worse, obviously, but if this is what it is, the body aches, then I’m very grateful I got this version of it.”

Peter also shared a clip of himself sleeping on his couch on Sunday, writing: “One thing I will say with this virus 🦠 It makes you want to sleep, sleep , sleep.”

Celebrity friends Vicky Pattison and Kerry Katona, who also tested positive for the virus, took to the comment section to wish him well.

Vicky wrote: “Me and Ercan have had it over Christmas and new year Pete and honestly mate, walloping about 16 hours a day sleep we were in the thick of it! Get well soon buddy x.”

Kerry commented: “It’s awful isn’t… sending you loads of love darling.”