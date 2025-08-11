Pete Wicks admits he’s ‘in love’ as he teases new romance months after split from Maura Higgins

Pete Wicks has admitted he’s “in love” as he teased a new romance, six months on from his split with Maura Higgins.

The Only Way is Essex star was forced into confessing his love for the mystery woman on an episode of his podcast, Staying Relevant with bestmate Sam Thompson.

During an episode, Sam connected him up to a polygraph and asked him a series of questions as part of a lie detector test.

Sam asked: “Are you in love with somebody right now?” and while Pete said no, the polygrapher gave a thumbs down to indicate that the star was lying.

Sam excitedly responded: “Ahhh I knew it! And that’s all we’re going to say.”

When asked why he lied, Pete confessed: “I don’t know, it just came to my head, it’s a f****** lie.”

Sam responded to his best friend saying: “Pete’s in love with somebody. Find her! Find her! Pete’s in love secretly and I think I know who it is.”

Pete responded: “You know exactly who it is, I literally told you the f****** story, she’s not replied,” as he continued: “Why would you put that one in there? That was not on the f****** list!”

The confession comes just months after the reality television star split from Maura Higgins.

The pair were reportedly seeing each other for several months, with Maura hinting at her romance during I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here!

When Oti Mabuse asked if she was single, she replied: “I am but I was seeing someone before I came in, but I’m not in a relationship.”

Speaking on the We Need To Talk podcast, Pete said of Maura: “Maura and I have known each other for a long time now… about six years. We have the same sense of humour, she’s super intelligent and I think that is sometimes something that people don’t realise about Maura.”

“She’s incredibly witty. We have always been there for each other for the past six years at a distance.”

“It’s different now. We spend more time together now than we did before. My relationship with her is that I think she’s a great person and I would hope that she thinks I’m alright,” he confessed at the time.

But in February, it was reported that the pair had split following a series of rows.

Around the time their split was reported in February, Maura threw shade at Pete by telling a group of paparazzi that he was “probably out cheating” on Valentine’s Day.