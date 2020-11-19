Pete Wicks admits he ‘regrets’ doing reality TV: ‘There’s nothing real about it’

Pete Wicks has admitted he “regrets” doing reality TV, after previously starring in The Only Way Is Essex and Celebs Go Dating.
The 32-year-old got candid about the world of reality TV in a chat with Love Island star Megan Barton Hanson on her new podcast ‘You Come First’.
In a clip obtained by MailOnline, Pete confessed: “I semi regret doing reality TV – massively, yeah.”
“I can’t go back now. It has been so long now that I will always be, ‘weren’t you that homeless looking bloke that was on TOWIE?'”
Pete also slammed some of his previous co-stars, telling Megan: “The amount of people that I work with – naming no names – that you think, ‘If I had to sit and have a beer with you, I would rather punch myself in the face repeatedly’.
“People see them on TV and think, ‘They must be wonderful!’ No they’re not, they’re a d**khead,” he added.
“The whole point of reality TV is that it’s supposed to be ‘reality’ but it f**king isn’t. It’s really not – I’m probably going to get into lots of trouble for saying that.
“People aren’t being themselves and there’s nothing real about that.”
“There are so many reality shows. Every f**ker is on TV, there’s competition for jobs and people trying to f**k each other over and whatever else and it has become – it just has a bit of a negative tongue to it I think.
“There are so many people on TV that want to be on TV rather than happen to be on TV because they’ve got a personality.
“Now people are making up personalities for TV and actually that’s nothing f**king like what they’re like in real life.”
