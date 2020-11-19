Pete Wicks admits he ‘regrets’ doing reality TV: ‘There’s nothing real about it’

The 32-year-old has starred in The Only Way Is Essex and Celebs Go Dating

Pete Wicks has admitted he “regrets” doing reality TV, after previously starring in The Only Way Is Essex and Celebs Go Dating.

The 32-year-old got candid about the world of reality TV in a chat with Love Island star Megan Barton Hanson on her new podcast ‘You Come First’.

In a clip obtained by MailOnline, Pete confessed: “I semi regret doing reality TV – massively, yeah.”

“I can’t go back now. It has been so long now that I will always be, ‘weren’t you that homeless looking bloke that was on TOWIE?'”

Pete also slammed some of his previous co-stars, telling Megan: “The amount of people that I work with – naming no names – that you think, ‘If I had to sit and have a beer with you, I would rather punch myself in the face repeatedly’.

“People see them on TV and think, ‘They must be wonderful!’ No they’re not, they’re a d**khead,” he added.

“The whole point of reality TV is that it’s supposed to be ‘reality’ but it f**king isn’t. It’s really not – I’m probably going to get into lots of trouble for saying that.

“People aren’t being themselves and there’s nothing real about that.”

“There are so many reality shows. Every f**ker is on TV, there’s competition for jobs and people trying to f**k each other over and whatever else and it has become – it just has a bit of a negative tongue to it I think.

“There are so many people on TV that want to be on TV rather than happen to be on TV because they’ve got a personality.

“Now people are making up personalities for TV and actually that’s nothing f**king like what they’re like in real life.”