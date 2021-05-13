Perrie Edwards reveals sweet gift she received from Spice Girl star after BRIT win

Little Mix became the first girl band to win Best British Group at the awards show

Perrie Edwards has revealed the sweet gift she received from Geri Halliwell after Little Mix’s historic BRITs win.

The singer and her bandmates Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall became the first girl band to win Best British Group at Tuesday night’s 2021 BRIT Awards.

In their acceptance speech, the former X Factor winners dedicated the award to girl groups that inspired them – including the Spice Girls and Girls Aloud.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday night, Perrie showed off all the flowers she had received to congratulate her on the win.

The mum-to-be received a handwritten note from Spice Girls star Geri, which read: “Dear Perrie, congratulations. Thank you for the shoutout. Love Geri xx (Spice Girls).”

It’s been an exciting month for Little Mix, with both Perrie and Leigh-Anne announcing their pregnancies earlier this month.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, Perrie announced she is expecting her first child with her footballer beau Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Sharing a stunning black-and-white photo, she wrote: “So happy to be on this wild journey with my soulmate. Me + Him = You ♥️ We can’t wait to meet you baby Ox!”

Sharing the same photos to his Instagram, Alex wrote: “Anyone got any advice on how to change nappies? so grateful and excited to become a dad bring on the sleepless nights ”.

Leigh-Anne announced her pregnancy the week prior, sharing a stunning snap with her fiancé Andre Gray.

She wrote: “We’ve dreamed about this moment for so long and we can’t believe the dream is finally coming true… we can’t wait to meet you. ”

Leigh-Anne and Perrie debuted their baby bumps at the BRIT Awards, posing in white dresses on the red carpet.

