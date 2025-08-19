Perrie Edwards opens up about her ‘toxic’ relationship with ex-fiancé Zayn Malik

Little Mix star Perrie Edwards has opened up about her “toxic” relationship with her ex-fiancé Zayn Malik, which left her feeling she “didn’t want to meet anybody.”

Now 32 and engaged to footballer Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, the singer reflected on her “first love” during a revealing chat with Paul C. Brunson on his We Need To Talk podcast.

Speaking about her early experiences with love, she admitted that her first relationship left her wary of new connections.

Perrie was previously engaged to One Direction singer Zayn in 2013, but the couple split two years later.

“I think definitely at the time I thought everything we experienced in our relationship was normal,” she said.

“Because it was my first relationship, first love. I was like, ‘Oh, this is how it’s supposed to feel. It’s supposed to feel a little bit toxic. In some ways, this is probably normal, right?’

“And then when I became single, I was almost thinking, like, I never, ever want to go through that again. I didn’t even want to meet anybody. I was like, that’s me done. I don’t think I could bear that pain.”

“But now, reflecting back, I’m thinking, oh, that probably wasn’t good. And I’ve noticed it a lot.

“Like in the start of the relationship, I would handle things differently with Alex, and he’d come at it with such a level head that it would throw me.”

Perrie, who got engaged to her footballer beau Alex in 2022, praised her other-half in the interview, and complimented his “laid-back nature”.

She said: “Like, little things might happen, and I’d think, ‘Oh, now he’s going to kick off, he’s not going to like this.’ And I’d be like, ‘Oh, this happened.’ And he’d be like, ‘Alright,’ and it would throw me.

“He’s very mature. He’s very laid back. He’s very levelheaded. He’s not the type to get mad or get angry or get funny about things.”

During the same interview, Perrie also broke down in tears as she opened up about suffering two miscarriages for the first time ever.

The first occurred before they welcomed their now four-year-old son Axel, and the second loss happened a year after she gave birth to their son.