Perrie Edwards announces her engagement to Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Perrie Edwards has announced her engagement to her baby daddy Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

The Little Mix star shared the news in a series of gorgeous photos on Instagram on Saturday.

“Last night the love of my life got down on one knee and I said… YES!,” she captioned the photo of Alex down on one knee against a sunset background.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Perrie Edwards 🖤 (@perrieedwards)

The last photo in the series shows the singer’s freckled hand sporting a gorgeous diamond solitaire-set engagement ring with a gold band.

The post gained over 250,000 likes from her 15m Instagram followers in its first 20 minutes.

Perrie and Alex have been dating since 2016, and welcomed their first child together in August 2021.

At the time, the singer announced the news via Instagram, sharing sweet black-and-white photos of her newborn baby.

She captioned the post: “Welcome to the world baby 21/08/21 ♥️”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Perrie Edwards 🖤 (@perrieedwards)