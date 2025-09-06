Perrie Edwards announces baby news with fiancé Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain after heartbreaking miscarriages

Perrie Edwards and her fiancé Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are expecting a baby!

The couple, who has been devastated by two miscarriages in the past, confirmed the happy news on Saturday morning by sharing a sweet video with their four-year-old son Axel.

In the video, Perrie wears a t-shirt with ‘if he wanted to he would…’ written on the back of it, referencing the title of her newest single.

The mum-to-be then turned around to reveal her baby bump, and the front of her t-shirt that says ‘…And he did!’

Alex then walks into the frame to give her a kiss on the cheek, before Axel follows and kisses Perrie’s belly.

She captioned the post: “Guess what hunnies… ♥️.”

The news comes just weeks after Perrie opened up for the first time about suffering two pregnancy losses, describing the second as the “worst day of my life”.

The Little Mix star had her first miscarriage before she fell pregnant with her now four-year-old son Axel, whom she shares with footballer Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Speaking on the We Need To Talk podcast with Paul C Brunson, Perrie said her first pregnancy loss occurred very early on.

Perrie said: “I remember finding out I was pregnant. Obviously, I started bleeding not long after, and I went to hospital and I had the scan and they were like, ‘There’s no baby.’

“And I was like, ‘Oh, I’ve made this up. Maybe I got a false positive or something’.”

Perrie and Alex ended up falling pregnant again, and welcomed their “rainbow baby” Axel in 2021.

Less than a year after she gave birth to Axel, Perrie found out she was expecting again while rehearsing for Little Mix’s final tour in 2022.

“And then we fell pregnant again after. So maybe a year and probably not even. Actually, yeah. Not even a year, because Axel wasn’t even walking yet and we were pregnant,” she explained.

“And I remember thinking, right, I found out when I was rehearsing for the Little Mix tour, the last Little Mix tour, I was at rehearsals and I thought, oh, I don’t feel good. Every, every symptom under the sun. I was like, I think I’m pregnant.’

“And then we went for what was a 20-week scan, but we were actually 22 weeks, and that was just the worst day of my life. Like horrendous.

“I just knew something was wrong in the scan, and he just kept going over the same thing, over the same thing… I’ve never experienced an out-of-body experience where everything goes in slow motion.”

Recalling the moment she and Alex returned home from the hospital, she said: “So then I remember sobbing. He [Alex] was injured at the time and he couldn’t really drive.

“He was struggling to drive, but I couldn’t see straight. I was just distraught. And yeah, we basically lost the baby at like 24 weeks.

“It’s weird because the first time it happened, I think because it was so early, I was like, oh, that’s hard. But I think when you’re fully, like carrying in your 24 weeks and you’ve planned out like that room and all these things, it’s really hard.

“And nobody knows other than, like, immediate friends and family. And I remember, like, shortly after, like, friends would message and be like, ‘how’s the bump?’ And I’ll be like, ‘there is no bump.'”