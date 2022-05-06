Perrie Edwards admits she ‘struggled’ going on tour with Little Mix after giving birth to son Axel

Perrie Edwards has admitted she “struggled” going on tour with Little Mix after giving birth to her son Axel.

The Little Mix star and her boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain welcomed their first child together in August 2021.

The 28-year-old’s bandmate Leigh-Anne Pinnock also became a first-time mum last year, as she and her fiancé Andre Gray welcomed a set of twins that same month.

In a candid interview with The Sun, Perrie spoke about the “struggles” she and Leigh-Anne face on tour.

The singer said: “I feel like me and Leigh-Anne should have had a note from the doctor saying: ‘Perrie and Leigh have baby brain, go easy on them today.’ Baby brain is real!”

“Jade would pick up the routine in two seconds and we’d be there for an hour doing the simplest of things and then totally forget what it was.”

“I’ve never struggled so hard for a tour. I thought I was going to die! Our bodies weren’t ready, our minds weren’t ready.”

Perrie continued: “If it wasn’t for Jade, keeping the morale up and the positivity going then I don’t know if we’d have made it.”

Jade added: “Perrie and Leigh-Anne have had to adapt after having kids and being able to go into full-on rehearsal mode while breastfeeding and having the babies there was so amazing.”

“And then to get on stage and these fabulous costumes! They’ve been incredible. I struggled with rehearsals, never mind having to look after children as well. So I know I’ve had an easier ride.”

Little Mix will play their final performance from their sold-out Confetti tour concert next weekend, and then they are taking a break from the group to work on solo projects.

Speaking about what’s next for her, Jade said: “I’m just stepping into the unknown, I don’t really have a plan!”

“We all sort of have an idea what we want to do and how we want to do it. But personally, I’m going to enjoy not putting pressure on myself to have to do something by a certain time.”

Perrie also chimed in saying: “As long as I can sing somewhere and at least someone is listening, I’m happy.”