Peaky Blinders star Sophie Rundle sparks rumours she secretly got married

Sophie Rundle has sparked rumours she secretly got married to Matt Stokoe.

The couple announced they are expecting their first child earlier this week, and have been engaged since 2019.

In photos published by The Sun, the actors were spotted on a walk with their dog Buddy, with Sophie wearing a gold band on her wedding finger.

The Peaky Blinders actress, who plays Ada Shelby in the BBC series, announced her pregnancy news via Instagram earlier this week.

Sharing snaps of her growing baby bump, the 32-year-old captioned the post: “New friend on the way. Arriving here with the daffodils and the sunnier days of spring 🍼🌞”

“O high riser, my little loaf. ✨”.

Goss.ie have contacted Sophie’s rep for comment.

