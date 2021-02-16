Peaky Blinders star Sophie Rundle announces pregnancy

The actress is expecting her first child with Matt Stokoe

Sophie Rundle has revealed she’s expecting her first child with her fiancé Matt Stokoe.

The Peaky Blinders actress, who plays Ada Shelby in the BBC series, announced the happy news on Instagram by sharing two photos showing off her baby bump.

She captioned the post: “New friend on the way. Arriving here with the daffodils and the sunnier days of spring 🍼🌞 O high riser, my little loaf. ✨”

A host of famous faces wished Sophie well in the comment section.

Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor wrote: “Congratulations ❤️❤️❤️”

Max Beesley also commented: “Wow 🙌”

The news comes after Sophie was hospitalised in December, after contracting Covid-19.

At the time, the 32-year-old shared photos of her bloodshot eye on Instagram, which was caused by “hardcore vomiting”.

She wrote: “GREETINGS FROM MY SICK BED! So for Christmas this year I got myself a nice juicy bout of Covid-19.”

“I also have a very festive bloodshot eye from all the hardcore vomiting I did in hospital (swipe if you’re feeling brave)…”

“I can taste NOTHING, I have a cough to rival a Dickensian workhouse orphan boy and the angel on top of my festive sickness tree is the TOOTHACHE from my gnarly little wisdom teeth at the back there.”

Sophie added: “But self pity is such a drag and we’re all fed up right? So how are we all doing? What is everyone finding to cheer themselves up?”

“If you’re feeling low or at the end of your tether, please know you are not alone. You can join my gang. Comment below and let’s cheer each other up.”