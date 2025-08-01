Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight ‘can’t wait’ to write new Bond movie

It has been confirmed that Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight is set to write the newest James Bond movie and he “can’t wait.”

The project, which will be directed by Denis Villeneuve, is currently in development and is being overseen by Amazon MGM Studios.

Speaking with BBC Radio 5 Live Breakfast, Steven shared: “It has always been on my bucket list and it’s fantastic to be invited to do it – I can’t wait to get started.”

He continued: “I’m hoping that, being a Bond fan for so many years, it will be imbued into me and I will be able to produce something that’s the same but different, and better, stronger and bolder.”

When asked about the notorious question of who will be taking on the role, he replied, “That is a very, very good question, and one I can’t give you the answer to.”

Daniel Craig stepped down from the role in 2021 after starring in five Bond films, and there has been much speculation over who will replace him in the 007 franchise.

British actors Aaron Taylor-Johnson and James Norton have been rumoured as favourites for the part, while Irish actor Paul Mescal’s name has also been thrown into the mix.

Steven is arguably most well-known for writing the BAFTA-winning BBC One drama Peaky Blinders, starring Cillian Murphy, set in the streets of post-World War One Birmingham, which ran for six seasons and is also being made into a Netflix movie.

He was nominated for an Oscar in 2004 for his Dirty Pretty Things, starring Chiwetel Ejiofor and Audrey Tautou.

His other work also includes 2021’s Spencer, starring Kristen Stewart as Diana, Princess of Wales.