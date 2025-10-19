Paris Fury says Tyson Fury will be ‘teary and emotional’ when he walks daughter down the aisle

Paris Fury has said Tyson Fury will be “teary and emotional” when he walks his daughter down the aisle.

Last month, fans of the Fury family were shocked when Paris announced that her eldest child, Venezuela, had gotten engaged.

Speaking to The Sun, at the launch of her new Eternal Collagen at the Grosvenor House Suites in London on Thursday, Paris spoke about the big day.

“I think Tyson will get teary and emotional giving Venezuela away, he might be strong, but underneath, he is softer than I am,” Paris said.

“If he is feeling the love that day, he will be balling; she’s our daughter.”

Paris went on to say that she and Tyson hope the big day doesn’t come around for a while since they want their daughter to wait to get married and enjoy her engagement.

She said: “Hopefully it’s not too close in the future, though, we hope Venezuela has time to embrace her engagement.”

Paris had previously revealed that Noah had sought permission from Tyson to propose to his daughter.

However, the families have not yet met, so the planning will not get underway until Venezuela comes face-to-face with Noah’s father and mother.

In a recent interview, she said: “I haven’t met his family yet. So I’m looking forward to seeing them. He lives a few hours’ away from me and works during the week, so we only see each other at weekends.”

“We haven’t discussed where we are going to live after we are married yet.”

Opening up about the shock proposal, Venezuela added to The Sun that she was “very shocked.”

She recalled: “It all came as a huge surprise. I wasn’t overly emotional because I was so surprised and I was very nervous, as I realised a lot of people were watching me.”

“It was a very exciting moment, though, probably one of the best of my life. But I would have been content if he had asked me to marry him anywhere. I didn’t care about the ‘big proposal’, but I am very happy.”