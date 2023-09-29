Paris Fury recalls daughter was left ‘fighting for her life’ after traumatic birth

Paris Fury has recalled her daughter Athena was left “fighting for her life” after her traumatic birth.

The mum-of-seven revealed her baby girl, who is now two years old, was born with a fast heartbeat of 300 bpm (the normal rate being 120 bpm).

The 33-year-old revealed she still “shudders” thinking back to being in hospital with Athena.

Detailing the terrifying moment in her new book How Does She Do I? The Kids, Tyson & Me, Paris recalled that medical staff attempted to slow Athen’a heart rate, but it failed to work which caused “a load of other complications”.

The mother and daughter were then transferred from the Royal Lancaster Infirmary to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital.

The Fury Family suffered a nightmare two weeks after Athen was put into a neo-natal intensive care unit (NICU).

Paris explained: “It was clear Athena was having the fight of her life, and that any deterioration might cause her to slip away at any moment.”

After being on a ventilator, medics thought Athena was stable, and Paris went on to hold her daughter again for just moments before she went through her “worst nightmare”.

Paris continued: “Suddenly she became pale, floppy and unresponsive and I could see she’d stopped breathing.”

“My blood ran cold and I let out a piercing scream ‘MY BABY’S DYING!’ I shouted as a nurse immediately hit the red emergency buzzer.'”

Doctors surrounded Athena and resuscitated her after her heart completely stopped.

Athena’s condition readily improved thereafter.

Paris recalled: “It was almost as though her heart had been reset, and was now ticking the way it should.”

Three days later, the couple were able to take their newborn daughter home for the first time.

Paris and Fury share seven children – Venezuela, 13, Prince John James, 11, Prince Tyson II, 7, Valencia Amber, 5, Prince Adonis Amaziah, 4, Athena, 2, and a newborn son whose name has yet to be revealed.