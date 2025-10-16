Paris Fury hits back as she defends teen daughter Venezuela’s engagement

Paris Fury has defended her daughter against criticisms of her engagement.

Last month, fans of the Fury family were shocked when Paris announced that her eldest child, Venezuela, had gotten engaged. Paris’ future son-in-law Noah proposed to Venezuela during celebrations for her 16th birthday.

Venezuela is set to follow in her parents’ footsteps, as Paris and her husband, boxing star Tyson Fury, tied the knot when she was just 17.

A few weeks on from her daughter’s proposal, Paris has now spoken out on the backlash against Venezuela’s decision.

During an interview on ITV’s This Morning with Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard, the 35-year-old was quizzed on whether or not she thinks her daughter is old enough to tie the knot.

“She’s very young, [but we don’t] worry at all, Venezuela is so mature for her years,” Paris insisted.

“She has done so much, even in such a short time just because of who she is and the fact that she’s got six younger brothers and sisters that she has helped bring up. I can’t deny it,” the mother-of-seven explained.

“She is very mature, and in the last 12 months I’ve been doing work with Venezuela. She’s been doing different shoots, interviews, working on social media,” she continued, noting: “I’ve give her all options in life, and she has chosen this path and I can’t deny her.”

“I was 17 when I got engaged, so she’s obviously following in my footsteps, and how could I judge her in any which way?” she stated.

Paris added: “I know she’s young, but I think she’s found the person that she loves, and if she’s happy, I will completely support her.”

The TV star later revealed that the young couple are in no rush to get married.

“She said she’d like to have a small wedding. She’d like to keep it small, but she’s just got engaged and she’s enjoying this moment. She’s not in a rush. As it stands, she’s just enjoying where she’s at,” Paris confirmed.

On September 27, Paris took to Instagram to share a video of the moment Noah proposed to her daughter.

“Congratulations to @venezuelafuryofficial and @7noahprice on getting engaged. Both only young but when you know you know!” she wrote at the time.

“Still in shock but very happy for you both. Me and your Dad couldn’t be prouder xxx,” Paris penned further.