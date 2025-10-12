Paris Fury breaks silence as she defends daughter Venezuela’s engagement

Paris Fury has broken her silence as she defended her daughter Venezuela’s engagement.

The milestone moment took place during Venezuela’s 16th birthday party, where proud mum Paris Fury captured the proposal and shared it with fans on Instagram.

Sharing the news on Instagram, Paris wrote: “Congratulations to @venezuelafuryofficial and @7noahprice on getting engaged. Both only young but when you know you know! Still in shock but very happy for you both. Me and your Dad couldn’t be prouder xxx.”

The timing of Venezuela’s engagement also mirrors her parents’ love story.

Tyson and Paris first met as teenagers, reconnecting during her 16th birthday party, before going on to marry in 2008.

Although she first advised waiting, Paris expressed her happiness for the young couple.

In an interview with The Mirror, she shared: “I did encourage her to wait as long as possible, but she was determined. We’re all really happy for her and Noah.”

“They’re a great match and genuinely excited about this next chapter in her life.

“Yes, she’s young, but as we all know, that’s in line with our traditions and values. I was engaged to Tyson at 17, so we’re not far off in age.”

The comments come after it was reported Paris is “really going for it,” when it comes to her daughter’s big day.

The source told OK!: “Paris was shocked when the engagement happened, but she’s delighted and is really going for it when it comes to the wedding.”

“They’re throwing everything at it. They don’t do things by halves and family is everything to them.”

The insider added: “Paris wants to show what a party she can put on. It’s going to be the biggest event and they don’t care what other people say.”

“They don’t care if people think it’s overdone, or it’s tacky, or that they’ve spent too much money. She wants to have the best and the biggest knees-up with as much glitz and glamour as possible.”