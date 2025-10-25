Paris Fury admits the reason why she wants to be Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury’s wedding planner

Paris Fury has teased that she would like to play a role in Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury’s special day.

The former Love Island finalists – who also share two-year-old daughter Bambi together – got engaged in July 2023 during a lavish proposal in Ibiza.

One year later, in August 2024, the couple shockingly announced their split. Following a brief separation, Molly-Mae and Tommy confirmed earlier this year that they have rekindled their romance.

Although Molly-Mae has yet to put her engagement ring back on, she recently stated in her Prime Video docuseries, Molly-Mae: Behind It All, that she doesn’t “feel quite ready” yet to wear the rock again.

“I would like him to make a bit of a gesture,” Molly-Mae detailed, adding: “Not ask me again. That’s a lot, but a nice dinner or something, just to have that moment of, ‘OK, I’ll wear my ring again.’ We’re still figuring it out.”

Following her own daughter Venezuela’s engagement, Tommy’s sister-in-law, Paris Fury, has now spoken out about the Fury family’s upcoming weddings.

In an interview with Closer, the 35-year-old was asked if she would like to play a part in planning Molly-Mae and Tommy’s ceremony.

“I’m going to recommend that to Molly-Mae and say: ‘You should hire me as your wedding planner!’ No, seriously, I do think I’ve got great experience with it now,” Paris explained.

“I’ve been there and done it when I was younger, I’ve done it a few years ago, and then I just done it this year,” she continued.

Last month, the mother-of-seven announced that her 16-year-old Venezuela is now planning a wedding to her partner Noah. The young couple got engaged during a party for Venezuela’s 16th birthday.

When asked if Venezuela would like to have a joint wedding with Molly-Mae and Tommy, Paris replied: “Oh no, I can’t see it happening. I don’t think they’ll have a double wedding.”

She added: “I think that’d be so strange – auntie and niece getting married on the same day. It would be nice to go to both weddings.”

When revealing Venezuela’s engagement on Instagram on September 27, Paris penned: “Both only young but when you know you know! Still in shock but very happy for you both. Me and your Dad couldn’t be prouder xxx”