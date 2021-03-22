Paloma Faith reveals she contemplated suicide after jet lag left her feeling ‘mentally unstable’

Paloma Faith has revealed contemplated suicide after jet lag left her feeling “mentally unstable”.

The singer, who recently welcomed her second child, is set to open up about her struggles in an upcoming BBC Two documentary entitled ‘Paloma Faith: As I Am’.

Speaking ahead of the film, the 39-year-old recalled a trip she took to Sydney, Australia back in 2009 for a show.

She told The Sun: “I’ve had really bad experiences coming to Australia.”

“The first time I ever experienced jet lag, I got a bit disoriented and mentally unstable and had to cancel the tour. I contemplated suicide,” Paloma revealed.

The songstress admitted she tried to “unbolt the window” of her hotel room during the low point.

The mum-of-two returned to Australia in 2015, where she was hospitalised with exhaustion.

Paloma announced the birth of her second child last month, after a “struggle” with IVF.

Sharing the news via Instagram, she wrote: “Well I’m not pregnant anymore! I had a planned c section yesterday I’m in a lot of pain and didn’t sleep last night but it’s worth it to see and meet the new little cherub I have infront of me.”

“It’s been about 30 hours and already I’m Exhausted, sore and my nipples are on fire with a baby piranha that wants to kill me On them every few hours but I am of course elated!”

Revealing the baby’s gender, Paloma wrote: “This baby couldn’t be more loved or wanted if she tried (yes I have two gals).”

“I’m now going through the constant worry of bottle vs breast, last time I breast fed exclusively and I think it was too hard! I don’t know if I wanna put myself through that this time….. but I’m Trying anyway. And my nipples are on fire.”

“Lost a litre of blood and I’m in so much pain despite the pain killers. The joys!”

Paloma has been dating French artist Leyman Lahcine since 2013, who she already shares a three-year-old daughter with.

‘Paloma Faith: As I Am’ is set to air on BBC Two and iPlayer on Saturday March 27 at 9pm.

If you have been affected by anything in this article, please visit www.pieta.ie or call 1800 247 247.