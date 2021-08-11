Paige Turley recalls scary moment Love Island security thought contestants had been KIDNAPPED

The winter series of the show was filmed in South Africa

Paige Turley has recalled the scary moment Love Island security thought some of the contestants had been kidnapped.

The singer won the winter series of the show, which was filmed in South Africa, last year alongside Finley Tapp.

In her latest YouTube video, Paige revealed security went into “meltdown” after the boys failed to return to the villa after a challenge.

She said: “There was one day where we were coming back from a challenge, you would always have a mini bus of the girls and a mini bus of the boys.”

“Where the challenge took place was literally a five minute drive if that. So one day the boys got into the mini bus but took the wrong turn and went out the resort.”

“Team security were just having an absolute meltdown. They were thinking like ‘oh my god. We have lost a bus of Love Island guys.'”

“It was a shame. It was the bus drivers first day and he just took a wrong turn,” Paige explained.

“So there was no sweat, no kidnapping but it was pretty entertaining to watch.”

In the YouTube video, Paige also hinted at some drama between her Love Island co-stars.

When asked who was the fakest ‘friend’ on Love Island, the 23-year-old threw her head back and began to laugh.

Seeming to glance to her boyfriend Finley off camera for reassurance, she said: “I’m not going to say that one.”

“For the peace of sleeping at night I’m not going to say it.”

