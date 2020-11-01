Paige Turley and Finley Tapp reveal they’re taking ‘the next step’ in their relationship

Paige Turley and Finley Tapp have revealed they’re taking “the next step” in their relationship.

The couple met on the winter edition of Love Island earlier this year, which saw them crowned as the winners of the popular dating show.

The reality stars moved in to a home together in Manchester earlier this year, and are now taking their relationship to the next level, after Paige convinced Finley to get a dog.

Speaking to the Mirror, Finley admitted: “I’m slowly and surely agreeing, maybe a puppy is having that next step.”

“We’re now just coming up with what breed and what name,” he added.

The couple also opened up about tying the knot, with Paige telling the publication: “Aye, let’s let him pop the question.”

The proposal could be just around the corner, with Finley previously admitting he wanted to propose “soon”.

Speaking to OK! Magazine back in June, he revealed: “I told my friend I had something to tell him and he said, ‘You’re not going to propose already are you? I wouldn’t be surprised.'”

“So my friends know it and I’ve told my family it’s something I want to do. Now all I have to do is ask for Paige’s dad’s blessing! I’ve got a few ideas about how I’d propose.”