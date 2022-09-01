Paige Thorne reveals Love Island producers convinced her to give Adam Collard a chance

Paige Thorne has revealed Love Island producers convinced her to give Adam Collard a chance.

Adam made a shock return to Love Island as the “ultimate bombshell”, after appearing on the show back in 2018.

The pair went on to place fifth on the 2022 series of the hit dating show, however, Paige admitted she “didn’t know” who the Geordie was when he entered the villa.

Speaking on Access All Areas, Paige said: “All the girls were like Paige this is Adam; I was like why are you saying his name like that? I don’t know who he is. They gave me the lowdown and they were rinsing him, proper giving me the insights on what he used to be like.”

“Then I was like, well, if he was like that then what is he doing in here? He’s just going to be a little s**t stirrer. I was going off.”

“I got pulled aside [by producers] and they were like, Paige why are you already writing him off before you’ve had a chance?”

The paramedic continued: “I was like, because of what the girls have been saying. I don’t need to have a chat with him to know there’s not going to be a difference, and they were like no, be open-minded and just talk to him and give him a chance.”

Host Bobby Norris asked Paige whether she had written Adam off before Love Island producers had pulled her aside, to which she admitted: “Yeah, I really did.”

“I was just like what is the point, he’s just going to be a massive player I’m not in here for a player, I’m here for something serious.”

Despite recent split rumours, Paige revealed her relationship with Adam is still going strong.

“It’s been so good,” she said. “This boy, I promise you, he’s simping and it’s great, I love it.”

“We see each other when we’ve got time off. Obviously, I’m living in Swansea and he’s in Newcastle and when we are away, we just keep in touch and text and whatever. But then what we tend to do when we come together, is have proper quality time. So, it works really well in our favour.”

“Me and Adam know where we stand with each other, we know where we are at, we know what we’re feeling, and we’re just not really bothered about anyone else’s opinions.”