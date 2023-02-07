Paige Thorne responds to rumours she’s dating Swansea City footballer

Paige Thorne has responded to rumours she’s dating Swansea City footballer Liam Cullen.

Earlier this week, OK! Magazine reported that the Welsh paramedic had grown close to the 23-year-old sport star in recent weeks.

A source previously told the outlet: “Paige is dating footballer Liam Cullen and things are going really well. It’s early days but she’s very happy.”

The source continued: “Paige was a bit put off by love after her split from Adam [Collard] and wasn’t actively looking for it. But she’s enjoying her time with Liam.”

However, Paige has since appeared to dispel rumours she’s dating Liam.

Sharing a video to TikTok of her soaking up a sunrise, the Swansea native wrote: “My first ever sunrise, how cute is it 😍🥰.”

One fan asked: “R you there with Liam Cullen?”

Paige initially jokingly responded: “No he’s had enough of me lately taking a mini break x.”

However, she then followed up, writing: “These magazines make up what they want. Pls don’t believe the stuff you read in them 😂😅.”

Paige’s rumoured romance with Liam comes after her split from Adam Collard at the end of last year.