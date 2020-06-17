Paddy McGuinness speaks out after surviving terrifying Top Gear crash

Paddy McGuinness has spoken out after surviving a terrifying car crash while filming Top Gear on Tuesday.

The TV presenter crashed a £250k Lamborghini Diablo while filming the BBC show in North Yorkshire, after he skidded on the road.

Taking to Instagram last night, Paddy told fans: “It’s been a mad old day on Top Gear today, you might have seen that I had a bit of a shunt.”

“I finally got to drive one of my fantasy childhood cars, the Lamborghini Diablo, but it turns out 30-year-old supercars don’t like torrential rain, who’d have thought.”

“If you’ve ever owned a Diablo or you’ve driven one you’ll know just as well as me, oh my god, she can be a cruel mistress, she can be a cruel mistress that one,” he continued.

“That V12 lures you in and suddenly ‘rawr’ it bites you. Fingers crossed we get the car running again because it is an absolute beauty.”

Paddy added: “I’m going to have a cup of tea, a paracetamol and a good old cry.”

The 46-year-old’s wife Christine also shared a selfie with Paddy on Instagram, and confirmed that he’s “absolutely fine”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christine McGuinness (@mrscmcguinness) on Jun 16, 2020 at 12:13pm PDT

The blonde beauty also said suggestions he “cheated death” are exaggerated, and said the crash was a minor incident.

She wrote: “Mr Mc is absolutely fine! The headlines about my husband today are very exaggerated. Saying he ‘cheats death’ ‘almost dies’ ‘narrowly avoids death’ etc.. 🤷‍♀️.”

⠀

“As far as I’m aware this was a minor incident and he’s absolutely fine, the lambo got it much more than he did! People are dying all over the world, please don’t worry his family, his friends and his fans. He’s all good,” she added.

On the latest episode of the Gosscast, Goss.ie Founder Ali Ryan talks to Limerick influencer Lucy Fitz.

The influencer reveals why she took a break from social media, giving up alcohol and THAT viral Leaving Cert video: