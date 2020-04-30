Paddy McGuinness reveals he’s been BANNED from TikTok

The presenter has no idea what caused the ban

Paddy McGuinness has revealed that he’s been banned from TikTok, after posting dance videos with his wife Christine.

Speaking on The Chris Moyles Show on Radio X, Paddy said: “I tried TikTok, my Mrs said ‘We’ll do these TikToks when we’ve got nothing else to do’, I went ‘Right, ok.'”

“I put three videos on, two were banned and I’m now banned, so it was a very short TikTok career, thank you!”

When asked what was in the videos to cause him to be blocked, Paddy said: “Well nothing at all! The trouble is with TikTok, you go ‘Why’s this banned?’ and no one ever gets back to you.”

“I honestly think they’ve gone ‘hang on, it’s a 46 year-old man dancing in his garden, we don’t need this.'”

Paddy revealed his frustration over being banned, as he felt it was an unfair move.

He said: “When you flick through, there’s loads of like pictures of people scantily clad and all this and I’m like ‘what am I being banned for?!'”

Despite the TikTok incident, Paddy revealed that he is getting on better than ever with his wife during isolation.

He explained: “I don’t know if your listeners might have a different opinion on this, but I kind of feel as though arguments are less because a lot of the stuff you argue about in life, I find, is stuff outside of your house.”

“You know, work or going out with your mates – ‘what time do you call this?’ – and all that sort of stuff. All that’s gone now, so you’ve nothing major to argue about.”

“It gets a bit tetchy in the first week and then after that you just go with it, don’t you?”

