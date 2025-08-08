Ozzy Osbourne’s touching last words about his fans revealed

Sharon Osbourne has revealed her late husband Ozzy Osbourne’s touching last words about his fans before his passing last month.

The rock ‘n’ roll legend died at the age of 76, and his family said in a statement: “It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning. He was with his family and surrounded by love.”

Marking his last ever performance, Ozzy performed from a throne onstage at Villa Park in Birmingham, UK.

Sharon has now shared how much that final performance meant to her late husband, as it marked a momentous end to his music career.

Speaking with Pollstar, she said: “It was the first time, I think, that anybody’s gone into retirement and done it, where the show is streamed and it goes to charity.”

“So it’s the first time anybody has said goodnight like that, it’s the perfect way, when you’ve had such a long career, to end it – I never wanted Ozzy to just disappear without some big event.”

“He turned around and he said to me that night, he said, ‘I had no idea that so many people liked me.'”

Ozzy’s health had rapidly declined in the past few years as he revealed he had been suffering from Parkinson’s disease since 2003 and had undergone seven surgeries in the past five years.

His health battle began more than two decades ago, when in 2003 he broke his neck after falling off a quad bike leading to some serious back surgery.

The musician was diagnosed with a mild form of Parkinson’s disease in 2003, however he only went public with the condition in 2020.

The New York Times has now reported that Ozzy’s official death certificate lists his cause of death as “acute myocardial infarction” – this refers to the death of tissue resulting from a failure of blood flow to an organ – and “out of hospital cardiac arrest.”

The certificate also stated that coronary artery disease and Parkinson’s disease with autonomic dysfunction were “joint causes” of death.

Submitted by the musician’s daughter Aimée Osbourne, the document noted his occupation as “Songwriter, Performer and Rock Legend.”

The publication also reported that on the day of Ozzy’s passing, an air ambulance flew to his family home near the village of Chalfont St Giles in Buckinghamshire, UK.

A spokesperson for Thames Valley Air Ambulance service said that the team had been “dispatched to provide advanced critical care at an incident near Chalfront St Giles on 22 July.”