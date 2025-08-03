Orlando Bloom pokes fun at ex Katy Perry after she sparks romance rumours with former Prime Minister

Orlando Bloom has poked fun at his ex Katy Perry after she was spotted “on a date” with Justin Trudeau.

Just weeks after her split from Orlando Bloom hit headlines, the singer was spotted having dinner with the politician at the swanky Le Violon restaurant in Montreal last week.

In photos obtained by TMZ, the pair appeared deep in conversation as they dined alone while security guards watched over them.

Following this, Justin was spotted supporting the singer at her gig in Montreal, further sparking the rumours of a romance between the pair.

Orlando Bloom has now taken to Instagram, appearing to take a swipe at his ex and her new romance, in the comments section of satirical newspaper organisation The Onion.

The post read: “Just weeks after announcing his split with fiancée Katy Perry, English actor Orlando Bloom was photographed friday dining with former German Chancellor Angela Merkel.”

Orlando then commented under the post: “👏👏👏👏”

Katy is currently on the Canada leg of her Lifetimes tour, but found the time to meet the former PM for a dinner date.

Earlier this month, the pop singer confirmed her split from actor Orlando Bloom, after almost a decade together.

The couple, who share a four-year-old daughter named Daisy Dove, first started dating in 2016, and got engaged on Valentine’s Day in 2019.

Breaking their silence on reports of their split for the first time, Katy and Orlando’s reps told Us Weekly: “Orlando and Katy have been shifting their relationship over the past many months to focus on co-parenting.

“They will continue to be seen together as a family, as their shared priority is – and always will be – raising their daughter with love, stability, and mutual respect.”

The singer was previously married to Russell Brand for two years, before their divorce in 2012.

Meanwhile, Justin Trudeau has been publicly single since he separated from his ex-wife Sophie in 2023, after a 18 years of marriage.