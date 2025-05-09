One Direction star spotted at Pope Leo XIV’s conclave election

Harry Styles was spotted at Pope Leo XIV’s conclave election amongst spectators in Saint Peter’s Square in the Vatican and fans are loving that he stepped out for the occasion.

The singer was seen sporting a blue jacket, sunglasses, and a grey baseball cap with “Techno is My Boyfriend” written on it.

The photo of Harry making his way through the crowds in the Vatican is going viral online, and one person wrote: “One thing about harry styles, he’s always going to accidentally serve cinema somewhere in europe.”

Another penned: “harry styles is so random, one day he’s at the grammys winning album of the year, then he’s running a marathon in japan, but he could also be in rome waiting for the announcement of the new pope, i love being his fan.”



While another added, “I do love Harry styles care free attitude. One of the most famous men on the planet and just does the things he wants to do. Like going and watching the pope.”

Yesterday evening, a new pope was elected following the death of Pope Francis and shall be known as Pope Leo XIV.

This came after white smoke billowed above the Sistine Chapel, the signal that cardinals had selected a new pontiff on the second day of the conclave.

Prevost, age 69, from Chicago, Illinois, is a leader with global experience, and spent much of his career as a missionary in South America and served as bishop in Peru.

The conclave, the process that begins the election of the pope, begun on Wednesday May 7th.

Following his election, the new pontiff appeared on the balcony to greet the people of the Vatican City.

The new pope will now be led to a small room next to the Sistine Chapel where he will put on the white papal robes for the first time.

Before the 133 cardinals made their choice on the second day of the conclave, four favourites had emerged to succeed pope Francis.

According to insiders cardinals Pietro Parolin (Secretary of State), Peter Erdov (Hungary), Jean-Marc Aveline (France) and Pierbattista Pizzaballa (Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem) were the names at the front of the running.