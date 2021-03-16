The 27-year-old won his first Grammy Award on Sunday night

One Direction star congratulates Harry Styles on first Grammys win

Liam Payne has publicly congratulated Harry Styles, after the former One Direction star won his first Grammy Award.

On Sunday night, the 27-year-old won the gong for Best Pop Solo Performance, for his hit song Watermelon Sugar.

Reacting to the news on Instagram, Harry’s former bandmate Liam shared a meme referencing their 2013 music video for Best Song Ever, and wrote: “This did make me chuckle.”

Liam then added: “Congrats @hshq on your Grammy win. What a huge moment, proud to be your brother.”

The news comes after One Direction celebrated their 10-year anniversary last year by sharing sweet tributes online.

The band was formed on The X Factor back in 2010 – with members Harry, Liam, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, and Zayn Malik.

Zayn famously quit 1D back in 2015, before the band went on an indefinite hiatus in 2016.

The bandmates have since launched their own solo careers, but Harry is the first one to win a Grammy.