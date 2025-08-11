Olly Murs reveals his mother’s ‘sadness’ over his 16-year long feud with twin brother

Olly Murs has opened up about his mother’s “sadness” over his 16-year long feud with his twin brother.

In an interview with The Sunday Times Magazine, the singer revealed how becoming a father has changed his perspective on their fallout.

Olly said he has a better understanding of how his mother Vickylynn feels about him and his twin brother Ben no longer speaking.

Olly and his twin brother Ben have been estranged since 2009.

“Now I’m a parent, I can relate more to my mum’s sadness that my twin brother, Ben, and I have been estranged since 2009, though I’ve got nothing but love and respect for him,” he said.

The 41-year-old, who welcomed his first child Madison with his wife Amelia earlier this year, also spoke about the difficulty of returning to work so soon after their daughter’s birth.

“Two days after Madison was born, I had to go on tour supporting Take That,” he explained.

He mentioned the support Amelia received, saying, “Amelia had lots of support around her as her mum came to stay, and my parents live near us in Essex, but it was hard and I felt guilty.

“We both understand that my work isn’t like a regular job — but second time round I’m not going anywhere.”

The couple are now expecting their second child together, with Amelia due to give birth later this year.

The Troublemaker singer previously spoke about the emotional impact of estrangement from his brother, admitting that it left him struggling with “loneliness.”

Speaking to The Times, he explained: “When you’ve been in the womb with someone, you struggle with loneliness.

“I had to deal with it when my twin and I went on our separate lives. I was desperate to be around people, could not sit in a room alone.”

The fallout between the two brothers began when, in pursuit of his music career, Olly chose to miss Ben’s wedding to compete for a place in the final of The X Factor during the semi-final knockout week.

He was asked about the feud by Lorraine Kelly in 2018, when she questioned whether he could ever see himself reconciling with Ben.

The singer responded: “I hope so, of course, it’s mad because every year I think about it, (will it be) nine years, 10 years.

“I did text him for his birthday, but he changed his number. Christmas has never been the same.”