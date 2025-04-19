Olly Murs breaks his silence on becoming a soon-to-be dad of two

Olly Murs has broken his silence on becoming a soon-to-be dad of two after announcing that he and his wife Amelia Tank are growing their little family.

The singer and Amelia shared the news yesterday in a sweet Instagram video, and captioned the post: “We’re so egg-cited to share this..… Another Baby Murs on the way 🍼👶🏻💛.”

The couple tied the knot in July 2023 and went on to welcome their first child last year, a daughter named Madison.

Speaking on his Heart radio show alongside co-host Mark Wright, Olly spoke about expecting his second child publicly for the first time and admitted he didn’t “expect it to happen this quick.”

As Mark congratulated him, he asked the singer how “buzzing” he was to become a dad for the second time.

He replied: “Mate, it’s been… you know when you have those weeks where you can’t tell anyone? It’s been really exciting news for us both.”

“A shock, we didn’t expect it to happen this quick, but just yeah, amazing. We just want to grow our little family.”

“You should be so proud of yourselves. You’re the best mum and dad ever to Maddie, and the fact you’re doing it again, giving her a little sibling, is just sensational,” Mark said to his friend.

“I love you mate, and I love the whole family, and I’m just buzzing for you.”

“So I’m going to be at the start soon,” said the Trouble Maker singer laughing.

‘You’re going to be back where I was weeks ago, and now I can make fun of you having sleepless nights,” joked Mark.

Mark is no stranger to dad life, as he recently welcomed his first child with his wife Michelle Keegan.

The pair welcomed a daughter, Palma, last month and announced her arrival on Instagram by sharing a sweet black and white snap of her.

They captioned the post: “Together we have a new love to share… Our little girl 🤍 Palma Elizabeth Wright. 06.03.25.”

Speaking on the This Morning show alongside Olly, the TOWIE star was asked what inspired him and his wife to name their daughter Palma.

The singer and fellow dad also asked about the reports that they had named their baby girl after their favourite Spanish destination.

Mark explained: “That’s what the papers say, we just love the name, we love the name Palmer with an ‘er’ and then we just liked the way it read, so we just love the name really.”