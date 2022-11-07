Olivia Attwood ‘will still get her six figure fee’ despite leaving I’m A Celeb after just 24 hours

Olivia Attwood will still get her six figure fee for appearing on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here, despite leaving the jungle after just 24 hours.

It’s understood the Love Island star, who was an early favourite to win the series, had to leave camp for medical reasons – and sadly she was unable to return.

A show spokesperson said: “As a precautionary measure Olivia needed to leave the jungle to undergo medical checks.”

“Unfortunately, the medical team has advised that it is not safe for Olivia to return to camp as there needs to be further investigation.

“She has been absolutely brilliant and she’ll be very much missed on the show.”

According to The Mirror, Olivia will still get her rumoured £125k fee due to a particular clause in her contract.

An insider told the newspaper: “Olivia wanted to continue and because it was the medical team’s decision she has done nothing wrong and so should be in line to get paid.”

“She definitely didn’t quit and wouldn’t have quit, she wanted to stay,” they added.

Blackburn Rovers footballer Bradley Dack, who got engaged to Olivia in October 2019, has since reacted to the news of her shock departure.

He told MailOnline: “She’ll be gutted. I think she’s fine, but I haven’t spoken to her.”

“I’m really not sure what’s happened. ‘I just saw it in the news, like anyone else. I’m waiting for a call.”

Olivia shot to fame on the 2017 series of Love Island, and she made history as the first ever Love Island star to appear on I’m A Celeb.

During the first episode of the show, which aired on Sunday night, the 31-year-old was challenged to jump out of a helicopter at 10,000ft alongside radio DJ Chris Moyles.

Speaking on the beach after her skydive, Olivia told the cameras: “Oh my god I’m crying, that’s the most amazing thing I’ve ever done, ever. Top 10 experience of my life.”

Olivia and Chris were then joined by Boy George and Scarlett Douglas on a secluded beach, where they were told they had to spend the night before taking part in the first trial of the series – which is expected to air tonight.