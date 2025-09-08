Olivia Attwood tipped for permanent This Morning role amid Holly Willoughby comparisons

Olivia Attwood has revealed she has heard rumblings that she may be tipped for a permanent This Morning role amid Holly Willoughby comparisons.

After winning over viewers with her first appearance on the daytime show, the 34-year-old informed the Daily Mail that ITV has shown interest in signing her to a longer-term contract.

Olivia’s “natural” on-screen approach was hailed by fans, who even likened her to 44-year-old Holly Willoughby, who hosted This Morning for 14 years before leaving in 2023.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, the former Love Island star reflected on her first day on the job, confessing: “When I got announced there were so rumbles, some people were over the moon, others were skeptical but I knew I could do this, I can do the earpiece, I can be natural, I’m still myself, I was pleased and so was the team at ITV.”

“The viewers can go one way or the other with you but I really wanted it to be a hit. As soon as those opening credits rolled I just felt really excited.”

“Dermot was such a good person to host with, he held my hand through it, he helped me in the breaks with tips and tricks. I felt very at home, I felt like I had been doing it my whole life, which I think is a good sign,” Olivia said of her co-host.

“There are a few of the presenters I would love to host alongside but it was such a good fit between me and Dermot, we really enjoyed working together.”

“This Morning have expressed interest in me being more of a permanent fixture it’s just a case of when that is. My schedule is insane and they have hosts in slot so it’s when those slots present themselves. Hopefully we will see more of me there,” Olivia said of her time on the screen.

Speaking about being branded the ‘new Holly Willoughby’, Olivia added: “Holly is a huge broadcaster, any comparisons to her I find completely complimentary.”

“She is an extremely successful broadcaster, she’s a household name, she has been for a very long time. I find comparisons to her a huge compliment actually.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by This Morning (@thismorning)

Olivia’s debut included a playful moment that had the studio laughing just minutes into her debut.

Dermot introduced her by saying: “Well hello. Welcome to your Friday’s This Morning. Look who has joined us today. It’s only the lovely Olivia Attwood everyone!”

Olivia replied: “Thanks guys! This is not a drill. This is happening! …I want you to know, I did go for a smaller heel.”

Dermot then joked: “You could have worn a flat! That’s all I’m saying… Early feedback,” to which Olivia replied: “I couldn’t actually.”

Dermot, who is 5’9″, repeated: “You could have worn a flat!” before rising onto his tiptoes to match her height, drawing laughter from the crew and viewers alike.