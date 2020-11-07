Olivia Attwood reveals how much money she’s spending on her lavish wedding to Bradley Dack

The Love Island star has gone way over budget

Olivia Attwood reveals how much money she’s spending on her lavish wedding...

Olivia Attwood has revealed she’s spending up to £200,000 on her lavish wedding to Bradley Dack.

The Love Island beauty has admitted she could buy a brand new Lamborghini for the price of their nuptials, which can cost between £200,000 – £500,000.

During an upcoming episode of her show Olivia Meets Her Match, the 29-year-old reveals she’s found their dream wedding venue – but it doesn’t come cheap.

Speaking to Bradley, Olivia says: “It’s nowhere I’ve ever been to in the UK before. I felt like I was in the South of France.”

The footballer then asked, “What about price?” and Olivia said, “It’s the top end of our budget. And by top end I mean over our budget.”

Bradley said, “Shock…” and Olivia replied: “You wanted the big wedding, honey!”

Speaking to the camera, Olivia tells viewers: “If I sit and think abut the fact I could have a brand new Lamborghini for the cost of this wedding, then I could just cancel this wedding right now.”

“But you can’t think like that because… memories are priceless and all that s***.”

Olivia and Bradley were originally supposed to wed this summer in Portugal, but they cancelled their plans due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The couple are now planning an extravaggant wedding in the UK, which is scheduled to take place next year.