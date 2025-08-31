Olivia Attwood responds to marriage concerns after wild trip to Ibiza with Pete Wicks

Olivia Attwood has responded to concerns for her marriage, after her wild trip to Ibiza with Pete Wicks.

The former TOWIE stars recently jetted to the party island to record a special episode of their podcast with KISS.

The pair made sure to let their hair down during the trip, and Pete was papped with his arm around a bikini-clad Olivia on a yacht in Formentera.

Olivia is married to footballer Bradley Dack, and at the time it was reported that the 31-year-old was “livid” over the photos.

However, the former Love Island star has insisted all is good between her and her husband.

After a fan commented on a recent Instagram post, “I’m afraid for your marriage,” Olivia swiftly replied, “Don’t be. Worry about your own.”

According to The Sun, the photos of Olivia and Pete were shared in Gillingham FC’s WhatsApp group by Bradley’s teammates – which didn’t go down well with the sports star.

An insider told the newspaper: “Bradley’s getting so much stick about the pictures from his teammates.

“They know Brad and Liv are happily married, but couldn’t resist winding him up about what she’s been getting up to on holiday. Bradley’s tried to laugh it off, but inside he’s fuming about it.

“He trusts Liv but Pete having his hands over his wife while she’s wearing a bikini isn’t a great look. He’s livid with her for putting him in this position.”

However, a source close to Olivia has insisted: “There is no issue between Olivia and Bradley.

“Olivia and Pete have been close friends for many years, and they were in Ibiza together for KISS weekend where they were recording their podcast live and on the boat included their podcast producer and team.

“They were all just letting off steam!” they added.

Olivia and Pete have been close friends since they met on The Only Way Is Essex in 2017.