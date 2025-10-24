Olivia Attwood responds to divorce rumours on live TV amid speculation about marriage to Bradley Dack

Olivia Attwood has addressed rumours surrounding the state of her marriage to Bradley Dack.

The former Love Island finalist tied the knot with her husband, footballer Bradley Dack, in June 2023. The couple have been in a relationship since 2018, and announced their engagement in October of the following year.

In August of this year, rumours were sparked between Olivia and fellow reality star Pete Wicks, when they were spotted looking cosy at a yacht party in Ibiza. Olivia was also sighted not wearing her wedding ring.

As speculation continues to grow that the couple’s marriage is on the rocks, Olivia has now taken the opportunity to speak out about her relationship with Bradley.

Speaking on ITV’s Loose Women earlier this week, Olivia and the panel discussed the topic of divorce, and whether or not couples should address the subject before they tie the knot.

During the episode, Olivia went on to clear up the speculation by exclaiming: “I am not going through a divorce by the way!”

The 34-year-old added: “I am not [divorcing]. Brad is lovely.”

Fellow panelist Jane Moore went on to support Olivia, as she agreed: “They are very much together.”

This is not the first time that Olivia has addressed the state of her marriage, amid fans’ speculation about her relationship.

In an interview with MailOnline last month, the reality star confessed that the couple’s romance has been “challenging” recently.

“Me and Brad never pretend to have a perfect relationship, we have been up, down, left, backwards, and the last six months have been really challenging for us. My work and his work take precedence over everything, we have to navigate our relationship all the time,” she admitted.

“There are things on his side which haven’t been great, there’s a mix of things. I have f***ed up and done stuff, Brad has f***ed up. It’s really easy to pretend you’re perfect but no one is if you just dig a little deeper,” she stated.

Referring to the paparazzi photos with Pete in Ibiza, Olivia continued: “I get why Brad didn’t like it, we were all on the boat, drinking and hugging each other and being best friends, it was family vibes. But if it was the other way around, of course I wouldn’t like it either.”