Olivia Attwood opens up about ‘nightmare’ filming TV show with ex Chris Hughes

The former couple split just weeks before their reality show aired

Olivia Attwood opens up about ‘nightmare’ filming TV show with ex Chris...

Olivia Attwood has opened up about her “nightmare” experience doing a TV show with ex Chris Hughes.

The former couple met on Love Island in 2017, before splitting six months later ahead of the release of their reality show Chris and Olivia: Crackin’ On.

As Olivia prepares to wed her footballer fiancé Bradley Dack, with their new show Olivia Meets Her Match giving fans a glimpse at the wedding planning, she recalled her negative experience shooting with Chris.

Speaking to OK! Magazine, the reality star admitted: “After Love Island I did the show with Chris [Hughes] which was a nightmare.”

“We had a terrible time together. I always felt a bit cheated in a sense – I knew I loved making the show, it just didn’t work with him.”

However, Olivia revealed she would be inviting Chris’ best friend Kem Cetinay to her wedding day, as well as some other Love Island and TOWIE stars.

“I haven’t been able to invite everyone I want, but Amber [Davies], Nicole [Bass], Clelia [Theodorou] and Chloe Sims will be invited, and Kem probably.

“We’re friends again now,” she added.