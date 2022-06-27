Olivia Attwood joins OnlyFans and makes cameo in porn film for new TV series

Olivia Attwood has joined OnlyFans and made a cameo in a porn film for new TV series.

The Love Island star is set to make her documentary hosting debut next week in the new ITV series ‘Getting Filthy Rich’.

The 31-year-old has been researching various areas of the online sex economy such as ‘Sugar Babies’, ‘Cam Girls’, amateur porn stars, and OnlyFans creators ahead of the new docuseries.

Olivia also recently took on a fully-clothed cameo in a porn film for it.

The reality star revealed that she believes views on what it means to be a feminist are “insane” now.

Speaking to The Sun, Olivia said her definition of feminism is “as a woman, having your own power.”

“If that’s being on OnlyFans, or being a grid girl, or being a girl at the docks, I don’t think it’s for someone else to say, ‘That is not feminism.'”

She explained that society has done a 180° “from men telling us what to do, to now certain groups of women telling other women what they should and shouldn’t be doing.”

“If it makes you feel good and you’re not hurting anyone and yourself, all the power to you. The world’s going a bit insane isn’t it,” she continued.

Olivia told ITV that only a few years ago, the concept that “regular women” could make a living by selling sexual content online seemed “extraordinary.”

“Now it’s becoming mainstream and some of the money being made is reportedly huge. I’m absolutely fascinated to discover what it’s like for those involved and to get inside this world to reveal all.”

The 31-year-old rocketed to fame after she came third on the 2017 series of Love Island alongside Chris Hughes.

The couple broke up seven months after meeting on the dating show.

Olivia is now engaged to Blackburn Rovers player Bradley Dack.

‘Getting Filthy Rich’ starts on July 5 at 10pm on ITV2.