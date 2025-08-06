Olivia Attwood breaks silence on rumours she’s set to return to I’m A Celeb two years after pulling out

Olivia Attwood has broken her silence on rumours she’s set to return to I’m A Celeb two years after pulling out.

The former Love Islander entered the jungle in 2022 but was forced to quit after 48 hours due to concerns the star was dangerously anaemic.

The 33-year-old later confirmed that she would return to the show eventually for a full stint in the jungle.

However, it appears the reality star has had a change of heart, shutting down the posibility during a recent Q&A.

One follower wrote: “Plz do the jungle,” to which she responded: “Oh hunny noooooo.”

Speaking to The Sun late last year, Olivia had confessed she wanted to go back, saying: “The jungle will be getting finished at some point, one thousand per cent. I can’t rest until I’ve finished it.”

“But probably not this year. From a purely logistical point of view, it would be almost impossible.”

“Plus, being a contestant is not something I’m prioritising because I think I just want to really focus on being a host right now.”

In November 2023, it was previously reported that Olivia’s busy schedule wouldn’t allow a return to the jungle.

Taking to her Instagram Stories at the time, Olivia wrote: “I wasn’t going to talk about anything jungle related because if I’m honest, the way things played out last year still makes my heart hurt… and my brain.”

“I have been avoiding Instagram, but the sheer volume of you messaging about the show, commenting, meeting you in person etc I feel like it’s wrong not to speak to you guys.”

“I couldn’t commit to going back this year. It wasn’t the right time for me.”

“There were many things I had to weigh up, but ultimately the sheer intensity of my schedule doesn’t allow for that much time ‘out of the office’…”

“I read all your messages about the show, your support and love I will never ever take for granted,” Olivia continued.

“One day I hope when the time is right, we can finish my jungle story… for you guys and for myself…”