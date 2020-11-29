Olivia Attwood and Bradley Dack show off matching tattoos ahead of their wedding

Olivia joked about removing the ink if "anything went wrong"

Olivia Attwood and Bradley Dack have shown off their matching tattoos ahead of their wedding.

The couple were originally supposed to wed this summer in Portugal, but they cancelled their plans due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Love Island star and her footballer fiancé are now planning an extravagant wedding in the UK, which is scheduled to take place next year.

In an exclusive clip of her ITVBe show Olivia Meets Her Match obtained by the Daily Mail, the couple were filmed in a tattoo parlour getting their engagement date inked on their wrists.

Olivia got the date ’12/10/19′ tattooed in red ink, admitting it resembled the “date on a milk carton”.

“This is not the right attitude to have, but if we wanted to look at who’s tattoo would be easier to get rid of if anything went wrong, it’s definitely mine,” the 29-year-old said in a confessional.

“I love the idea of eternalising a name or a date on your body. Most people think it’s really stupid. I just think it’s romantic.”

Bradley proposed to Olivia last October during a trip to Dubai, with Olivia recently sharing her plans for their lavish wedding day.

The Love Island beauty admitted she could buy a brand new Lamborghini for the price of their nuptials, which can cost between £200,000 – £500,000.

During an upcoming episode of her show, Olivia revealed she found their dream wedding venue – but it doesn’t come cheap.

Speaking to Bradley, Olivia said: “It’s nowhere I’ve ever been to in the UK before. I felt like I was in the South of France.”

The footballer then asked, “What about price?” and Olivia said, “It’s the top end of our budget. And by top end I mean over our budget.”

Bradley said, “Shock…” and Olivia replied: “You wanted the big wedding, honey!”

Speaking to the camera, Olivia tells viewers: “If I sit and think abut the fact I could have a brand new Lamborghini for the cost of this wedding, then I could just cancel this wedding right now.”

“But you can’t think like that because… memories are priceless and all that s***.”