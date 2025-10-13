Olivia Attwood admits ‘marriage is hard’ and a lot has changed in her relationship amid concerns after THAT Ibiza trip

Olivia Attwood has admitted that “marriage is hard” and a lot has changed in her relationship with Bradley Dack, amid concerns following a wild Ibiza trip with her best pal, Pete Wicks.

The Gillingham footballer and the former Love Island star got married in 2023, after becoming engaged in 2019, two years after appearing on the reality series.

The 34-year-old former Love Island star recently caused a stir when she was seen cuddling up to her longtime friend Pete Wicks during a chaotic trip to the party island.

Later, the Loose Women star acknowledged that she could see why the pictures upset her husband and that her marriage was a “work in progress.”

Taking to Instagram, the television personality opened up to her fans, after one follower asked her “Where the helly is Brad?”

She replied: “He’s alive I swear. Ten years of us. A lot has changed. Marriage is frikinnn hard (no one wants to say that part out loud) and I’m just not a faker.”

“I’m not posting pictures if they don’t reflect our reality. We are doing our thing and if there are any more updates you will be the first to know.”

It comes after she explained in an interview last week why, following the trip to Ibiza, she would never criticise anyone for “gossiping about her relationship” with husband Bradley.

She told Hello!: “Sometimes the people that have the shiniest exterior have the most f***ed up stuff going on.”

“Everyone has stuff going on behind the scenes and they don’t talk about it, so when it comes to your own relationship, you have to give yourself a break.”

“Also, weirder things happen in this industry than any other industry. I don’t condemn people for gossiping about my relationship because I love gossiping about other people,” she confessed.