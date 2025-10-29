Olivia Attwood admits if she is ‘going through something’ amid rumours about marriage to Bradley Dack

Olivia Attwood has revealed if she is “going through something”, amid speculation about the state of her marriage.

The former Love Island finalist tied the knot with her husband, footballer Bradley Dack, in June 2023. The couple have been in a relationship since 2018, and announced their engagement in October of the following year.

In August of this year, rumours were sparked between Olivia and fellow reality star Pete Wicks, when they were spotted looking cosy at a yacht party in Ibiza. Olivia was also sighted not wearing her wedding ring.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by OLIVIA ATTWOOD DACK (@olivia_attwood)

Following her clarification that she is not splitting up with Bradley, Olivia has now addressed if she is “going through something”.

The 34-year-old recently took to her Instagram stories and shared a photo of her purse with the caption: “You know how the internet thinks I’m going through something atm but I’m actually not… well…”

Olivia then went on to reveal that she has dramatically changed her hairstyle, opting to swap out her blonde locks for a dark red shade.

“This won’t help it,” she penned jokingly, alongside a selfie of her new hair.

Olivia’s shocking hair change comes as she recently confirmed that she is not going to divorce her husband.

Last week, the reality star appeared on ITV’s Loose Women. During the episode, the panel discussed the topic of divorce, and whether or not couples should address the subject before they tie the knot.

Olivia went on to clear up the speculation about her marriage to Bradley by exclaiming: “I am not going through a divorce by the way!”

She added: “I am not [divorcing]. Brad is lovely.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by OLIVIA ATTWOOD DACK (@olivia_attwood)

Fellow panelist Jane Moore also supported Olivia, as she agreed: “They are very much together.”

In an interview with MailOnline last month, the reality star confessed that the couple’s romance has been “challenging” recently.

“Me and Brad never pretend to have a perfect relationship, we have been up, down, left, backwards, and the last six months have been really challenging for us. My work and his work take precedence over everything, we have to navigate our relationship all the time,” she admitted.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bradley Dack (@bradleydack1)

“There are things on his side which haven’t been great, there’s a mix of things. I have f***ed up and done stuff, Brad has f***ed up. It’s really easy to pretend you’re perfect but no one is if you just dig a little deeper,” she stated.

Referring to the paparazzi photos with Pete in Ibiza, Olivia continued: “I get why Brad didn’t like it, we were all on the boat, drinking and hugging each other and being best friends, it was family vibes. But if it was the other way around, of course I wouldn’t like it either.”