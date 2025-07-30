Oasis drummer Tony McCarroll reveals why he was fired: ‘Probably the most stupid thing I’ve ever done in my life…’

Former Oasis drummer Tony McCarroll has revealed why he was fired from the band and doesn’t regret what happened.

Tony famously got let go from Oasis in 1995, less than a year after they released their hit album, Definitely Maybe.

The 54-year-old has now admitted that he would very much like to make amends with Noel Gallagher, who was the one who sent him on his way.

At a fan event at Red Studios in North Shields, Tony shared: “Would I sit down and have a cup of tea, a Rich Tea, with Noel, and go, ‘What the f**k happened, mate?’ I would.”

Recalling the tiff, Tony said, “There was an incident in Paris. I was next door to Noel’s hotel room, which I didn’t know.”

“I had an argument with some girl I was with and the next day we were doing the soundcheck.”

“I just finished my bit, and he turned around and, in front of everybody, he went, ‘You effing keep me awake again, you’re getting effing sacked, mate.'”

“Probably the most stupid thing I’ve ever done in my life, but I fronted him and said, ‘You won’t f*****g speak to me like that again, no chance.’ It was only a matter of weeks later I got the P45.”

Although the fight caused Tony to be kicked out of the band, he insists he doesn’t regret standing up for himself, and added: “What sort of man would it make me if I didn’t?”

“Everybody was under threat every day, but it was just bravado. I never saw it being something serious like losing your position in the band.”

Tony (who teaches drumming now) has not spoken to Noel since their clash but said he’s been in touch with Liam and Oasis guitarist Paul “Bonehead” Arthurs.

“Everyone thinks Liam’s a nutcase, but he’s a shockingly nice guy,” Tony explained.

“A lot of that stuff is bravado. It might be nervousness, something about him where he just can’t deal with whatever it is, people in his face.”

“If the roles were swapped, what do you do? You keep going. They were on the way to superstardom, the stadium gigs forever.”

Tony has already watched Oasis on their sold-out reunion tour, which will see them play Wembley in London tonight and at the weekend.

“I wish I had a few more quid, but I’ve got to be proud and happy that I’ve made my mark. We were The Beatles of the Nineties. It was mayhem.”