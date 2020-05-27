Normal People star Daisy Edgar-Jones opens up about her battle with hypochondria

The actress has opened up about her struggles

Normal People star Daisy Edgar-Jones has opened up about her battle with hypochondria.

The 22-year-old, who plays Marianne in the BBC series, has received rave reviews for her performance in the popular Irish drama.

Speaking on the How To Fail podcast, Daisy revealed that she would often “spiral into doubts” over “missing out” on university – after she took a gap year to prioritise her acting career.

“When I left school I got quite good A-levels, and I really thought about going [to university],” she admitted.

“I did apply to a few places and got in, but I’d had an agent since I was 16… so I thought I’d give it a year to see if I could maybe get something… it’s so difficult because it’s never guaranteed.”

“By the end of the year I’d gotten another couple of small parts but nothing like Normal People, so I thought I’d keep trying…,” she said.

“It’s heartbreaking and there’s the odd one that’s really hard to get over and sometimes when I didn’t get those parts I’d spiral into doubts about whether I should go to university.”

She then confessed that the intense audition process left her battling with hypochondria – when you constantly worry if you’re ill, or getting ill.

“I auditioned and I got close and I found that very anxiety making and I really struggled for a while… when I feel anxious it comes out in different ways from me,” she explained.

“One of the ways is that I struggle with hypochondria.”

“I had a lot more free time because my friends were away at university and I did think, ‘Gosh, am I missing out on life experience?’ and so I would get quite anxious.”

Daisy started her TV career back in 2016, when she played the character of Olivia in ITV’s Cold Feet.

